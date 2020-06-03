West Indies announce squad for England Test series, three players opt out

West Indies will play three Tests in England in July. (File Photo) West Indies will play three Tests in England in July. (File Photo)

West Indies have announced a 15-man squad for the tour of England in July. Three players – Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul – have opted out of the tour owing to coronavirus fears, according to Daily Mail.

This will be the first international series post the Covid-19 break.

Squad: Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, Shemarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nkrumah Bonner, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jermaine Blackwood and Shannon Gabriel.

West Indies will arrive in England on June 9 and head to Manchester where they will be quarantined and train for three weeks. The first of the three Tests starts in Southampton on July 8, before the next two Tests begin in Manchester on July 16 and Jul 24 respectively.

All three matches will be played behind closed doors with no fans, and in a bio-secure environment.

West Indies will also be taking 10 additional players as part of a reserve group, including Oshane Thomas and Marquino Mindley.

Earlier, captain Jason Holder had said he wouldn’t force anyone to tour England.

“I am just glad that we are getting a chance to play cricket again. We are all happy for cricket to return, and the conditions and terms that they proposed sound pretty safe to me, and everybody will be tested, so I am happy with that,” opener John Campbell was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner.

