‘You make us proud’: West Indies legends hail Holder’s win in England

Shannon Gabriel took 9 wickets in the 1st Test. (Twitter/VivRichards) Shannon Gabriel took 9 wickets in the 1st Test. (Twitter/VivRichards)

England have lost the 1st Test of the series vs West Indies at home, losing the first Test of a home series for the first time since 2003. They were outdone by a brave display of Test cricket by Jason Holder’s West Indies side over five days of quality cricket. This is the second time West Indies have managed to beat England at home since 2000.

Following the match, many legends of the game From West Indies like Viv Richards and Courtney Walsh commended the character shown by Holder’s team.

Viv Richards

First game after the break belongs to us! Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys You make us proud… 👊🏿 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/wYAVRGOwh6 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) July 12, 2020

Dwayne Bravo

Congratulations !! Well done to the entire team Captain Jason Holder and coach Phil Simmons pic.twitter.com/Cboc0dYePP — Dwayne DJ Bravo (@DJBravo47) July 12, 2020

Ian Bishop

Can’t speak highly enough about the skill and character shown by @windiescricket . Very well coached and led by @Coachsim13 and @Jaseholder98 . Kudos to Gabriel and Blackwood as well for outstanding contributions. Yes still two test to go but good start👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) July 12, 2020

Brian Lara

Great Test match victory!

Well done to @Jaseholder98 and the boys.

To the coaching and management staff great job getting the guys ready. #ENGvWI — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) July 12, 2020

Virat Kohli

Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 12, 2020

Courtney Walsh

Great characters shown in this win by some key players.. congratulations to coach , capt and team https://t.co/sSEMl0kAz6 — Courtney A Walsh (@CuddyWalsh) July 12, 2020

Virender Sehwag

Test Cricket matters, winning overseas matters, @windiescricket doing well in Test cricket matters. Great to see Test Match cricket back and great to see West Indies win. A phenomenal effort from the whole WI team. Congratulations #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/yKUILMdOEr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2020

West Indies have taken a 1-0 lead in the three -match series.

