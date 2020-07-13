scorecardresearch
‘You make us proud’: West Indies legends hail Holder’s win in England

Following the match, many legends of the game From West Indies like Viv Richards and Courtney Walsh commended the character shown by Jason Holder's team.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 13, 2020 12:08:23 am
WI Shannon Gabriel took 9 wickets in the 1st Test. (Twitter/VivRichards)

England have lost the 1st Test of the series vs West Indies at home, losing the first Test of a home series for the first time since 2003. They were outdone by a brave display of Test cricket by Jason Holder’s West Indies side over five days of quality cricket. This is the second time West Indies have managed to beat England at home since 2000.

Following the match, many legends of the game From West Indies like Viv Richards and Courtney Walsh commended the character shown by Holder’s team.

Viv Richards

Dwayne Bravo

Ian Bishop

Brian Lara

Virat Kohli

Courtney Walsh

Virender Sehwag

West Indies have taken a 1-0 lead in the three -match series.

England, West Indies take a knee as cricket resumes after four months
