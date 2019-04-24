West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Andre Russell included; Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine miss the bus

Cricket West Indies (CWI) left out the experienced duo of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine from its 15-member World Cup squad while including Andre Russell in the line-up.

The squad was picked by the freshly appointed interim selection panel chaired by Robert Haynes, along with Jimmy Adams (director of cricket) and West Indies’ newly appointed coach Floyd Reifer.

Jason Holder will continue to be the captain and Chris Gayle will also play his fifth World Cup. Gayle’s opening partner will most likely be Evin Lewis.

Nicholas Pooran is the back-up wicketkeeper.

West Indies squad for 2019 World Cup: Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer