scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 09, 2020
COVID19

‘West Indies will bring their own umpire’: Poor umpiring called out on Day 2

Umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough are the first two Englishmen to stand in a Test in England for more than 20 years, but the sport's change to allowing two home umpires has come under criticism.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 9, 2020 6:50:09 pm
ENG v WI Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough are the first two English umpires to stand in a home Test for more than 20 years. (Reuters Photo)

Cricket’s move to allowing two umpires from the home country to stand in Test matches has come under fire following two errors in the first half of Day 2 in the 1st Test between England and West Indies.

Umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough are the first two Englishmen to stand in a Test in England for more than 20 years, but the latter gave two decisions which were later overturned by West Indies reviews.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said umpiring errors must be pointed out in an age where technology is available to them.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder, the top ranked batsman, bowler and all-rounder in the visiting team, also turned out to be the most effective with reviews.

There were calls for Holder to be used as the ‘visiting team’s umpire’.

Richard Kettleborough, 47, has been one of the most prolific umpires in international cricket over the last decade. He also stood in the World Cup semifinal last year between India and New Zealand.

England had lost half their side for 87 as play restarted on Day 2, but Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have resisted since then.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England, West Indies take a knee as cricket resumes after four months
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 09: Latest News