‘West Indies will bring their own umpire’: Poor umpiring called out on Day 2

Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough are the first two English umpires to stand in a home Test for more than 20 years. (Reuters Photo) Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough are the first two English umpires to stand in a home Test for more than 20 years. (Reuters Photo)

Cricket’s move to allowing two umpires from the home country to stand in Test matches has come under fire following two errors in the first half of Day 2 in the 1st Test between England and West Indies.

Umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough are the first two Englishmen to stand in a Test in England for more than 20 years, but the latter gave two decisions which were later overturned by West Indies reviews.

Kettleborough overturned twice already! #homeumpires — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 9, 2020

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said umpiring errors must be pointed out in an age where technology is available to them.

We often say ‘excellent review’ when it turns out right….but don’t say ‘poor umpiring’ that often. You can understand why….but if you get it wrong often in the age of ‘umpire’s call’, it must be called out…at least, occasionally 🙌 #ENGvWI #TestCricket — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 9, 2020

That looked stone dead, poor umpiring. — Ahmed (@azkhawaja1) July 9, 2020

West Indies skipper Jason Holder, the top ranked batsman, bowler and all-rounder in the visiting team, also turned out to be the most effective with reviews.

Jason Holder has been outstanding so far two great successful reviews 🔥looks out from the naked eye in both the occasions donno what the Umpire was thinking 😂😂 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/r0x6zQC9Tc — ᏒᎧᎷᏋᎧ (@Thalaiva_Romeo) July 9, 2020

There were calls for Holder to be used as the ‘visiting team’s umpire’.

Why not ask Jason Holder to become the on-field umpire. — Junia (@mjstainbank) July 9, 2020

West Indies are going to bring their own umpire to the next Test. #EngvWI — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 9, 2020

Richard Kettleborough, 47, has been one of the most prolific umpires in international cricket over the last decade. He also stood in the World Cup semifinal last year between India and New Zealand.

As if 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, Richard Kettleborough just got a decision wrong #ENGvWI — Martin Smith (@martinsmith9994) July 9, 2020

England had lost half their side for 87 as play restarted on Day 2, but Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have resisted since then.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd