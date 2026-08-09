West Indies miss automatic qualification to World Cup for 3rd time in a row

Afghanistan beating Ireland by 92 runs in a rain-hit second ODI on Friday helped them secure automatic qualification to the 2027 World Cup and conversely, it confirmed that West Indies will have to go through the qualifiers again to reach the tournament. It is the third consecutive time that the West Indies, who had won the first two editions of the tournament, have failed to make the cut for automatic qualification.

The West Indies are currently placed 10th on the ODI rankings. The Full Member teams ranked in the top eight of the ODI rankings, excluding the hosts, gain automatic qualification to the World Cup. South Africa are the only host within the top eight, with Zimbabwe ranked 11th, which means that while the team ranked ninth – Bangladesh – are also in line to gain automatic qualification, the 10th place West Indies are out of contention.