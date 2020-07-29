The decisions that cost West Indies the Test series against England despite a 1-0 lead

Shai Hope walks back after being dismissed (AP) Shai Hope walks back after being dismissed (AP)

West Indies won the toss in two of the three-match Test series in England, but ended up losing both the matches. Jason Holder, in choosing to field first in Manchester on both occasions, ignored history at a great cost. No team had ever won the toss, chosen to bowl and then won a Test in Manchester. With both the 2nd and 3rd Test being won by England, that record remains intact as the visitors head back to the Caribbean.

Explaining his decision to bowl first at the toss, Holder explained both times that he wanted to make use of overhead conditions. However, both opening days ended up being ‘won’ by England.

Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes put on a match-defining partnership on Day 2 (after most of Day 1 was washed out) in the 2nd Test. In the 3rd Test, it was the Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler who took over proceedings in the third session of Day 1. With West Indies subsequently chasing the game in both the Tests, it would seem that Holder’s decisions at the toss backfired.

Holder’s field-first approach and why he does it

Fielding first is something that Holder has shown a propensity for over the past few years. When he chose to field first in the 3rd Test last week, it was the sixth successive time he was doing so. He has chosen to field 10 out of the 20 times he has won the toss as captain. Only New Zealand’s Kane Williamson has chosen to field first more than him.

In the two Tests against India in August 2019, Holder’s decision to field first backfired twice, with West Indies having to chase in excess of 400 in the fourth innings each time.

It would seem Holder’s decision to send out his bowlers at the start of Test matches has less to do with “overhead conditions” than his lack of confidence in the team’s top order. Before the start of the Test series in England, he had said, “How we get runs I don’t really care. All I want is that the bowlers have something to work with.”

There are two positive ways to look at Holder’s field-first approach — it gives his bowlers a chance to dictate the pace of the match (which did not happen in Manchester, or even in the India series last year), and it negates the possibility of the West Indies batting order collapsing within the first session of the first day, making the remaining sessions in the match a fight to delay the inevitable.

Statistics show Holder’s lack of confidence in his batsmen is, in fact, justified. In Test matches since the start of 2018, the Windies top four has averaged 21.88, which is the worst among all teams to play a minimum of 10 Tests in this period.

Four batsmen crossed 200 runs in the 3-match Test series. Ben Stokes, with 363 runs, was the highest scorer. Jermaine Blackwood (211) was the only West Indies player to reach the mark.

In the England series, not one West Indies batsman reached triple digits, whereas England had two centurions and two who came close to the mark. There were 12 fifty-plus scores for England, as compared to eight for West Indies. As for the top four, England have seven 50s and one 100 to show, while West Indies have three 50s.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the 3rd Test, Holder conceded: “We didn’t get the runs we were looking for. Had plenty of starts. Got 40s, 30s but didn’t kick on. In contrast, when Stokes got in and some of their players got in they went big.”

Bowling load

The other problem West Indies faced as a result of not counting on their batsmen was that their bowling attack looked stretched, and out of ideas in crunch situations.

Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph spent considerable time off the field during the Tests, having their injuries tended to in the dressing room. Kemar Roach and Holder himself laboured on, bowling 117 overs and 112 overs respectively.

Gabriel, who often looked stiff while fielding in the deep and was often seen feeling his hamstring, bowled 99 overs. Often towards the end of sessions, part-time bowler Kraigg Brathwaite would be seen operating from one end, as the visitors simply focused on surviving till the break.

England, on the other hand, had a perennially fresh bowling attack. Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer (both of whom bowled 66 overs) were the most overworked bowlers. Stuart Broad steamed in with vigour to make a point in the Manchester Tests, finishing with 16 wickets, head and shoulders above the rest of the bowlers in the series.

Stuart Broad (16 wickets) was the highest wicket-taking bowler of the series. West Indies bowlers, four of whom played one more match than all England bowlers, were all behind Broad and Chris Woakes in the wickets list.

Like the lack of faith in batsmen, West Indies also lacked confidence turning to their back-up pace bowlers Chemar Holder and Oshane Thomas, even after Gabriel showed signs of fatigue in the 2nd Test. They turned to Rahkeem Cornwall to replace Joseph, but the spinner could not replicate his success in India, and went wicketless in the 3rd Test.

West Indies, though on the cusp of a historic feat earlier this month (a draw in either of the last two Tests would have ensured that they would have held on to the Wisden Trophy), did not have enough substance or steam to last the distance. England, on the other hand, have done something historic themselves. This is the first time in history that a team has come back from 1-0 down to winning a Test series twice in a row.

