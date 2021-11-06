scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
‘It’s end of a generation for West Indies cricket’, Bravo hints at franchise cricket in future

By: PTI | Dubai |
November 6, 2021 10:05:45 pm
West Indies' Dwayne Bravo, left, gestures to teammate Kieron Pollard during the T20 World Cup. (AP)

Disappointed at crashing out of the T20 World Cup with just one win from five matches, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Saturday admitted that it’s the “end of a generation” for the Caribbeans and they need to start from the scratch to build a world beating side.

With the defeat in the swansong game for Dwyane Bravo and probably also for Chris Gayle, West Indies are likely to miss out on direct qualification for next year’s World Cup. They will drop out of top-8 after Saturday’s defeat.

“Overall it’s been a disappointing campaign. In terms of the batting we have not done well at all. Our bowling has been decent but not good enough. It’s the end of a generation, we have some guys who have done good things for T20 cricket in our team and around the world,” Pollard said at the post-match presentation.

“We as people are very proud. We have to look at the way we play T20 cricket. What we’ve seen is that one guy in the top four has to bat as long as possible. Going forward need to do that better. We have to start from a foundation now,” Pollard said at the post-match press conference.”

Australia’s David Warner also paid his tribute to retiring duo of Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle, saying they have set benchmark for future generation. “DJ (Bravo) has been a benchmark for all players coming through, and Chris, he’s someone I look up to.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Will continue to play franchise cricket for some years, if my body holds: Bravo

Meanwhile, Bravo says he intends to play franchise cricket for some more years if his body allows and insisted that time was right to finally call time on his international career and let the younger players take West Indies cricket forward.

Bravo, 38, played his swansong game as West Indies exited the T20 World Cup following an eight wicket defeat against Australia.

He came out of retirement in 2019 to help West Indies defend their T20 title but it could not happen as they could manage to win only one of their five Super 12 games.

“I will continue playing franchise cricket for a few more years as long as my body will allow me to,” Bravo, who played for West Indies for 18 years, said during the post-match press conference.

