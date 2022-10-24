scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

West Indies’ early World Cup exit surprises and disappoints Pollard

Two-time champions West Indies failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 showpiece in Australia after suffering defeats to Scotland and Ireland in the first round.

T20 WC"A bit surprised, to be honest that (West Indies) weren't able to get over the line against the other teams," Pollard told i95.5fm, a Trinidad-based radio station. (File)

West Indies’ legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard is surprised and disappointed with the team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup and said all the stakeholders must share the blame.

Two-time champions West Indies failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 showpiece in Australia after suffering defeats to Scotland and Ireland in the first round.

“A bit surprised, to be honest that (West Indies) weren’t able to get over the line against the other teams,” Pollard told i95.5fm, a Trinidad-based radio station.

“But again, that speaks volumes of where our cricket as is at the moment. I feel it. I feel it for the guys because they are the ones that are going to get the bashing. And it’s not all their fault.” The elimination attracted reactions from across the cricketing world.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Day after breathtaking win, Team India made Diwali dinner plans but playe...Premium
Day after breathtaking win, Team India made Diwali dinner plans but playe...
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt issued a scathing statement, saying a “post-mortem” would be carried out immediately.

Australian legend Ricky Ponting has called the once-formidable West Indies’ early exit from the tournament a “disgrace”.

Pollard said, “We have a young captain, we have young players, guys who would have played only a handful of (matches in) T20 cricket and now they are in the World Cup.

Advertisement

“And when I look back at it, I sit back and I have a smile on my face. Because I remember some of the things that was said last year around this time, when some individuals weren’t selected.

“I just had to remind these people that there was a World Cup we were going to (in 2021) and another bilateral series (in New Zealand). And now some of the individuals get the opportunity to play in the World Cup. And, again, look what has happened. It’s no fault of theirs,” he said.

“But when we tried to sort of protect them and let people understand (in 2021), they were not ready for that, we were lambasted. There were a lot of things that were said that were very derogatory at times. It’s a sad day for West Indies cricket and all of us.”

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 08:13:27 pm
Next Story

‘Notice’ asks women lawyers not to fix their hair in court; no such directive received, says Pune bar body

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 24: Latest News