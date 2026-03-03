West Indies cricket team stuck in India after Middle East conflict shuts down global transit hubs

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The West Indies cricket team has been held up in India after their defeat to the tournament’s co-hosts due to the conflict in the middle east that started after USA and Israel bombed Iran and led to closure of airspace in the Gulf region.
West Indies are not the only team to experience issues in travel after the T20 World Cup. On Monday, Zimbabwe Cricket also announced that its team was held up in India after their original travel plans to travel home via Dubai, which is a common transit hub for teams flying between South Asia and southern Africa, was not feasible.
“Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies Senior Men’s Team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions, the cricket board of West Indies said in a statement. “These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons.”
Cricket West Indies said that it working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff.
“The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority. The team is currently accommodated in India and remains safe and well. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as confirmed travel arrangements are finalised. CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families, and stakeholders during this time,” the statement from Cricket West Indies said.
West Indies were eliminated from the tournament in the Super 8 stage after their five-wicket defeat to India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.