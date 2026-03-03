West Indies cricket team stuck in India after Middle East conflict shuts down global transit hubs

The West Indies cricket team has been held up in India after their defeat to the tournament’s co-hosts due to the conflict in the middle east that started after USA and Israel bombed Iran and led to closure of airspace in the Gulf region.

West Indies are not the only team to experience issues in travel after the T20 World Cup. On Monday, Zimbabwe Cricket also announced that its team was held up in India after their original travel plans to travel home via Dubai, which is a common transit hub for teams flying between South Asia and southern Africa, was not feasible.