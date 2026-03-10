West Indies arrange commercial flights after ICC charter delay leaves players stranded in India for 9 days

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Tuesday that commercial travel arrangements had been secured for members of the West Indies squad currently in India after continued delays to a charter flight organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a statement, CWI said the charter flight meant to transport both the West Indies and South Africa teams faced repeated delays, leaving the Caribbean side stranded after completing their T20 World Cup campaign.

“Cricket West Indies advises that, following continued delays with charter flight arrangements organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), commercial travel for members of the West Indies squad currently in India has been secured,” the board statement said.