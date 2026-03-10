West Indies arrange commercial flights after ICC charter delay leaves players stranded in India for 9 days

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Tuesday that commercial travel arrangements had been secured for members of the West Indies squad currently in India after continued delays to a charter flight organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
In a statement, CWI said the charter flight meant to transport both the West Indies and South Africa teams faced repeated delays, leaving the Caribbean side stranded after completing their T20 World Cup campaign.
“Cricket West Indies advises that, following continued delays with charter flight arrangements organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), commercial travel for members of the West Indies squad currently in India has been secured,” the board statement said.
THIRD STATEMENT FROM CRICKET WEST INDIES ON WEST INDIES MEN’S TEAM DEPARTURE FROM T20 WORLD CUP
With the delays continuing, CWI said it informed the ICC that it was no longer practical for the team to keep waiting for the charter arrangements to be finalised. The board clarified that travel arrangements for teams during ICC tournaments are typically handled by the governing body. However, the charter flight meant to fly both teams out of India did not materialise as scheduled, leaving the West Indies squad waiting in the country for nine days after the tournament.
“In the interest of the well-being and safety of its players and support staff, Cricket West Indies advised the ICC that it was no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements, which remain uncertain,” the statement said.
“As is customary for both men’s and women’s ICC World Cups, all travel and accommodation arrangements for participating teams are coordinated and managed by the ICC. The charter flight, intended to transport both the West Indies and South Africa teams, was repeatedly delayed. After completing play, the West Indies squad remained in India for nine days awaiting travel,” the statement added.
Some members of the team have already left India, while the remaining players and staff are scheduled to depart shortly.
“It is important to note that some players and staff have already departed, with the remaining members scheduled to depart today, Tuesday, 10th March, and tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th March 2026,” it added.
West Indies were eliminated in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup after losing to South Africa and India in their last two matches. Head coach Daren Sammy had also repeatedly posted on social media platform X seeking updates on the team’s return to the Caribbean, nearly a week after their match against India in Kolkata.
