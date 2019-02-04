Toggle Menu
West Indies captain Jason Holder banned from 3rd Test vs England

The West Indies will miss captain Jason Holder for the third and final test against England in St. Lucia after he was issued a one-match ban

West Indies vs England
West Indies’ captain Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of England’s James Anderson. (Source: AP)

The West Indies will miss captain Jason Holder for the third and final test against England in St. Lucia after he was issued a one-match ban. Holder was punished by the International Cricket Council for the team’s slow over rate in winning the second test in Antigua on Saturday.

That clinched the series 2-0, the West Indies’ first against England in 10 years.

The West Indies won in Antigua by 10 wickets in three days. It won the first test in Barbados by 381 runs in four days.

Holder will be sorely missed. He’s the leading run-scorer in the series, with 229 after an unbeaten 202 in the first test. The allrounder has also taken seven wickets at an average of 17.

Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite is expected to lead the West Indies in the third test starting on Saturday in St. Lucia.

