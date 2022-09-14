scorecardresearch
West Indies announce squad for T20 World Cup

Nicholas Pooran leads the team in his first World Cup as captain and Rovman Powell has been selected as his deputy.

The West Indies will look to win an unprecedented third T20 World Cup title and their road starts with a match against Scotland in first of three Group B fixtures. (Twitter/West Indies Cricket)

West Indies on Wednesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, due to start from October.

Nicholas Pooran leads the team in his first World Cup as captain and Rovman Powell has been selected as his deputy. Left-hand opening batter Evin Lewis has been recalled for the first time since the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup while two uncapped players, right-arm leg-spinner allrounder Yannic Cariah and left-arm batting allrounder Raymon Reifer, have also made it into the team.

However, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine did not get a place in the squad.

“We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies,” said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

“In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well.”

The West Indies will look to win an unprecedented third T20 World Cup title and their road starts with a match against Scotland in first of three Group B fixtures played at the Bellerive Oval, in Hobart, Tasmania to qualify for the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

They will face Zimbabwe on October 19 and then Ireland on October 21 with the top two teams from Group B joining the Super 12s, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia.

Full squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice captain), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

