West Indies announce ODI, T20I squads for India series

Kieron Pollard is the captain of the West Indies ODI and T20I teams. (File Photo) Kieron Pollard is the captain of the West Indies ODI and T20I teams. (File Photo)

West Indies have announced the ODI and T20I squads for the India series in December. The three-match T20I series will begin from December 6, followed by a three-match ODI series.

🚨BREAKING🚨: WEST INDIES ANNOUNCE ODI & T20I SQUADS AHEAD OF INDIA TOUR NEXT MONTH pic.twitter.com/4dti4LdAOD — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 28, 2019

ODI Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simomns, Keserick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Also Read | India T20I, ODI Squad for West Indies Series

Andre Russell continues to be out of international cricket with an injury. Chris Gayle had said that he would take time off cricket and would not be part of the India series. Kieron Pollard, who was named the captain earlier this year, continues to lead the side.

Speaking about the team composition coach Phil Simmons said: “We have three matches in each format, so we wanted to give each squad a chance to compete against India.”

“No disrespect to Afghanistan, but facing India will be a more difficult series, especially in the ODI. Our players really the hang of thing with the 3-0 series win and I believe we will move from strength to strength.”

“The next World Cup is in Australia (2020) and the one after that is here in India (2021) so there is a lot of preparation to be done for first for Australia, so we have given the players here a chance in this series and we know we have players outside who may be coming in later on as well, so it’s good to give those here another opportunity,” he added.

SERIES SCHEDULE:

T20Is:

1st T20I is on December 6 (Friday) in Mumbai at 7 PM

2nd T20I is on December 8 (Sunday) in Thiruvananthapuram at 7 PM

3rd T20I is on December 11 (Wednesday) in Hyderabad at 7 PM

ODIs:

1st ODI is on December 15 (Sunday) in Chennai at 2 PM

2nd ODI is on December 18 (Wednesday) in Visakhapatnam at 2 PM

3rd ODI is on December 22 (Sunday) in Cuttack at 2 PM

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd