West Bengal Sports Min Manoj Tiwary named in Bengal senior team fitness camp

West Bengal sports minister Manoj Tiwary, who made his foray into politics in this year’s assembly polls, was on Monday included in a 39-member probable list by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The former Bengal captain played his last game in the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra in March 2020.

It may be recalled here that despite joining politics earlier this year, Tiwary had not ruled out playing cricket.

“I will maintain my fitness. I will wait and see how it goes, but I don’t rule out playing a few more games for Bengal,” Tiwary had said after winning from the Shibpur constituency.

The senior Bengal probables will have a fitness camp from July 23.

“Attendance is compulsory. Fitness parameters set by the Association have to be met by all the players. Bengal team probables will be announced after the fitness camp,” read a statement issued by the CAB.

Eaerlier, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman was retained as the batting consultant of Bengal, while Laxmi Ratan Shukla was appointed as Under-23 coach, marking his return to cricket six years after he joined politics.

The CAB also retained veteran Arun Lal as the chief coach, while promoting Sourasish Lahiri as the assistant coach of the senior side.