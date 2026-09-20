‘Were you here to sell chickpeas?’: Wasim Akram on Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket’s turmoil needs no introduction in recent times. While things have always been shaky, the latest fiasco—removing seven players from the squad after the second Test of the three-match series against England and sacking coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul—drew further criticism towards the board. Regardless of the changes made, Pakistan lost the series 3-0 and before the final Test, when Babar Azam was asked about the changes in the team side to which he responded by saying, ‘It was news to me too.’

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram slammed Babar for that statement and asked if he did not know about the changes, what was he doing selling “chickpeas”