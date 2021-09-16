“Well-educated but still ignorant”: Mohammad Amir lashes out at PCB

After former Pakistan speedster, Mohammad Amir was included in the list of players who received domestic contracts for the upcoming season, the left-armer lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their ‘ignorance’.

Amir, who retired from international cricket in December 2020, refused to accept PCB’s domestic contract and said,”If I’m not playing international cricket, then what’s the point of featuring in domestic cricket.”

“They want to control me by offering this contract but that’s not going to happen. PCB should have contacted me before including my name in the domestic contracts list,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“They [PCB] have well-educated people in their ranks but they still behave like ignorant,” he added.

Stating that he would rather be happy if his contract was given to a young cricketer, the 29-year-old minced no words and said, “The PCB should give my central contract to a young cricketer to help him and so that he can support his family.”

“Maybe they [PCB] haven’t accepted the fact that I have retired from international cricket, which is why they take such steps,” he said. “I’m enjoying playing league cricket and spend the rest of the time with my family.”

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is.