‘Well done mate’: Glenn McGrath lauds Prasidh Krishna for heroics in debut

England were off to a blistering start in their chase before Prasidh Krishan got a breakthrough, after which England lost 10 wickets for 116 runs. (Reuters)

After an eventful Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, where he grabbed the highest 14 wickets, Prasidh Krishna managed to don Team India blue jersey on Tuesday against England. He scalped four wickets in his ODI debut. The 25-year-old lanky fast bowler received accolades from everywhere and it turned out special when former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath also hailed the speedster.

McGrath, who had earlier taken to social media to congratulate Prasidh on being selected in the Indian squad, wrote, “Congratulations Prasidh @skiddyy on taking 4/54 & breaking the Indian record for most wickets taken by a bowler on ODI debut. Well done mate #cricket #mrfpacefoundation #fbc”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenn McGrath (@glennmcgrath11)

Australian-legend Glenn McGrath, who has worked on honing Prasidh’s skills at MRF Pace Academy in Chennai back in 2017, congratulated the lad on his superb achievement.

The Karnataka bowler, who also went to the CA Centre of Excellence in Brisbane in 2019 as part of MRF Pace Foundation’s MoU with Cricket Australia, was overwhelmed by his mentor’s appreciation post.

Recounting McGrath’s contribution to his career, Krishna was quoted saying by KKR, “The difference he made was to bring in that aura of calmness and also he was very specific about the line and length with respect to different pitches. He always spoke of being consistent. The first thing I picked from him was to remain in the present under all circumstances as it is the most important aspect for a bowler when you are playing a game.”