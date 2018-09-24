Well done boys: Virat Kohli congratulates India on victory against Pakistan at Asia Cup

India’s captain Rohit Sharma hugs to congratulate teammate Shikhar Dhawan on scoring a century. (Source: AP) India’s captain Rohit Sharma hugs to congratulate teammate Shikhar Dhawan on scoring a century. (Source: AP)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were merciless as they slammed hundreds in the Asia Cup summit clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, helping their side to win by nine wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 238, India delivered their biggest win against Pakistan in terms of wickets los as Rohit and Dhawan built a partnership of 210 runs for the opening stand. The victory margin surpassed its previous best of eight wickets in the group stage of the same tournament and on five other occasions.

With India now almost assured of a place in the final, here are all the reactions from former cricketers as India thrashed Pakistan on Sunday:

Bharat !

Congratulations on a wonderful victory. Dhawan , Rohit were terrific and this is so wonderful to watch#INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 23, 2018

Ton and dusted! Two massive tons that made this win look too easy! Hats off @ImRo45 and @SDhawan25 ???? ???? #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 23, 2018

Another comfortable win over Pakistan in last five days. Good to see an all round performance from the Indian team in this tournament till now. We need to continue this in the coming matches too. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/MhIdKjI36P — R P Singh (@rpsingh) September 23, 2018

Rohit-Dhawan made Pakistan bowling look pedestrian…Not a single wicket to the bowlers. Dominance. Well played ?????? #IndvPak #AsiaCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 23, 2018

One sided matches getting an all new definition. There’s a context in the #AsiaCup but not too many contests thus far. #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 23, 2018

Congratulations India on another clinical performance .The bowlers were brilliant in restricting Pakistan to 237 and Shikhar and Rohit were just marvellous on the day. Top team effort #INDvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 23, 2018

What a fantastic victory for India, Shikhar and Rohit made it look so simple. Bumrah was outstanding with the ball and set it up #INDvPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2018

