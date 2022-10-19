T20 WC weather forecast: Incessant rain may play spoilsport during India vs Pakistan match at Melbourne

The highly charged atmosphere of the India and Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday may be spoiled by the rainy weather at Melbourne. Instead of sparks flying, the much anticipated clash might get doused in cold water, courtesy the weather update by the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia.

Just days before the blockbuster clash at the MCG, rain threatens to wash out the encounter, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting, “High (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening.”

It’s not just the India vs Pakistan match that is under threat as the Australia vs New Zealand encounter in Sydney is also in danger of being washed out.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, on Saturday in Sydney, there’s “Very high (90%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 25 km/h before turning northerly 15 to 20 km/h during the day.”

On Thursday, India’s warm up game against New Zealand in Brisbane had to be abandoned due to incessant rain while Pakistan vs Afghanistan match also met the same fate as the match could not be completed due to the skies opening up.

There is also 60% chance of rain on Friday in Hobart where Ireland face West Indies and Scotland play Zimbabwe in vital matches to decide Super 12 spots.

Unlike the semifinals and the final, there are no reserve days for the group stage fixtures so it will be interesting to see how the knockout stages pan out if some matches are washed out.