We were looking for left-armer pacers, glad it worked out: Zaheer Khan

February 15, 2022 8:07:30 pm
Stressing that left-arm bowlers bring a different angle while having a go at the batters, former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that Mumbai Indians were indeed looking for such bowlers and got them at the recent IPL auction.
During the two-day mega auction, five-time champions Mumbai Indians roped in left-arm pacers in England’s Tymal Mills and India’s very own Jaydev Unadkat, who is an experienced campaigner.
“Look, a left-armer does bring a different angle and that does work as an added advantage, so we were looking at left-armers in particular and I am glad that it all worked out,” Zaheer, who is the Director of Cricket Operations, said on a show posted on Mumbai Indians official twitter handle.
Apart from the two, Mumbai Indians also roped in Australian left-arm quick Daniel Sams, who has played five T20s and Arjun Tendulkar, who is a budding pacer and son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
“We did get four of the certain left-handers which went out of our reach but we held our ground and made sure that we put up a squad together which we can definitely have a lot of hopes there,” added Zaheer, himself a left-arm pacer.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
