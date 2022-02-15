scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Must Read

We were looking for left-armer pacers, glad it worked out: Zaheer Khan

During the two-day mega auction, five-time champions Mumbai Indians roped in left-arm pacers in England's Tymal Mills and India's very own Jaydev Unadkat, who is an experienced campaigner.

By: PTI |
February 15, 2022 8:07:30 pm
Apart from the two, Mumbai Indians also roped in Australian left-arm quick Daniel Sams, who has played five T20s and Arjun Tendulkar, who is a budding pacer and son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar. (File)

Stressing that left-arm bowlers bring a different angle while having a go at the batters, former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that Mumbai Indians were indeed looking for such bowlers and got them at the recent IPL auction.

During the two-day mega auction, five-time champions Mumbai Indians roped in left-arm pacers in England’s Tymal Mills and India’s very own Jaydev Unadkat, who is an experienced campaigner.

“Look, a left-armer does bring a different angle and that does work as an added advantage, so we were looking at left-armers in particular and I am glad that it all worked out,” Zaheer, who is the Director of Cricket Operations, said on a show posted on Mumbai Indians official twitter handle.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Apart from the two, Mumbai Indians also roped in Australian left-arm quick Daniel Sams, who has played five T20s and Arjun Tendulkar, who is a budding pacer and son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

“We did get four of the certain left-handers which went out of our reach but we held our ground and made sure that we put up a squad together which we can definitely have a lot of hopes there,” added Zaheer, himself a left-arm pacer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2022 Auction: Most expensive buys
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 15: Latest News