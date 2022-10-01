scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

‘We went through a bad phase and now we need tourists back’: Sanath Jayasuriya urges Indians to visit Sri Lanka

Shortages of essential supplies in Sri Lanka have eased somewhat in the last month, but normalcy is still a long way off.

Former Sri Lanka batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who is a part of the Sri Lanka Legends team in the ongoing Road Safety World Series, has urged all the Indians to come and visit Sri Lanka and help the country come out of the economic crisis.

Thilakratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends have reached finals of the Road Safety World Series 2022 where the Island nation will lock horns with India Legends on Saturday at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Talking to Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim, Jayasuriya said, “We want more Indians to come and visit Sri Lanka. We have several cultural and nice places to visit in Sri Lanka. We have everything on the small Island.”

Sanath posted his video message on his Twitter handle and wrote,” We got everything in my small Island for tourists, it’s a lovely place to visit, we went through a bad phase and now we need tourists back to revive Sri Lanka, I am requesting all our Indian friends to #VisitSriLanka.”

“It’s important for us to support Sri Lanka as a team. Players are also doing their bit. We are expecting 1 million tours by the end of this year. We are focussing and promoting mainly India to come and visit Sri Lanka and see how beautiful this country is,” he further said.

Recently, economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE and took the top spot for the first time in eight years by upsetting Pakistan in the final. The tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates because of the country’s political and economic crisis.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 11:19:52 am
More Sports

