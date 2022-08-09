scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

We want to create our bench strength: Rohit Sharma

Since their shock group-stage elimination in the last T20 World Cup, India have been experimenting with their squads, with injury and workload management also playing a part in it.

By: PTI |
August 9, 2022 9:27:30 pm
"I don't know what next to expect but for me particularly, it's just about getting better every day as a team," said Rohit. (File)

With cricket being played round the year, India captain Rohit Sharma feels having a solid bench strength is paramount, and the team is striving to build one with an eye on the future.

Since their shock group-stage elimination in the last T20 World Cup, India have been experimenting with their squads, with injury and workload management also playing a part in it.

“We play lot of cricket, so there will be injuries and workload management, so we have to rotate players,” Rohit said on Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’.

“But it gives our bench strength to go and play the game, which is why we could try so many other guys who are ready to take that international stage and perform,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...

“We want to create our bench strength, we want to make sure that India’s future is in safe hands. That’s the planning that we are trying to have.” Rohit is now gearing up to lead India in the upcoming edition of the T20 showpiece in Australia, but before that, they have the Asia Cup to deal with.

He said the objective should be to get better as a team everyday.

“I don’t know what next to expect but for me particularly, it’s just about getting better every day as a team,” said Rohit.

Advertisement

“No matter if you win or lose the series, that cannot take priority. What should take priority is if we are getting better as a team.

“The team’s goal is important and then obviously parts in it where the individuals come into play and play the role in the team’s success. But whatever the team is trying to do, the individuals need to buy into that thought process and work towards that direction.” While Rohit succeeded Virat Kohli as India’s all-format captain, India also had a new coach at the end of last year’s T20 World Cup, with Ravi Shastri making way for Rahul Dravid, who was the captain when Rohit made his ODI debut.

Rohit spoke about the conversations they have had since taking over the reins of the Indian cricket team.

Advertisement

“When he became the coach here, we met and sat together in a room for a while and decided how we want to take this team forward,” Rohit said.

“He was pretty much on the same thought process as me. That made it easier for me to give out a clear message to the boys because the coach and captain always need to be on the same page for the team to move in the same direction.

“One thing we have decided and have in common is we want to send the right messages and we don’t want to create any confusion in the group.

“That’s something we spoke about and of course, we wanted to change the style of cricket as well. We wanted to play in a certain way in all three formats and he was ready to accept all of that,” Rohit said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 09:27:30 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Akhilesh, Mayawati join Tiranga campaign; SP, BSP wary of BJP's 'non-pat...
Akhilesh, Mayawati join Tiranga campaign; SP, BSP wary of BJP's 'non-pat...
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Serena plans to retire soon, says will relish next few weeks

Serena plans to retire soon, says will relish next few weeks

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India finish fourth, win 4 gold medals on final day of CWG 2022
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 09: Latest News