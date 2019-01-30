We want to be as fit as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, says Indian team’s young brigade

India opener Rohit Sharma will lead the men in blue in the absence of Virat Kohli. However, a day before the fourth ODI in Hamilton, Sharma donned a new role as he turned cameraman for Yuzvendra Chahal’s chat show.

In a video shared by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the stand-in skipper featured along with youngsters- Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India’s young brigade spoke about their fitness regime and mental strength which is helping them succeed on the field.

In the video, 19-year-old batsman Gill, who is most likely to make his India debut, said that he was warmly welcomed by everyone in the team.

“I am undergoing very good training. I am feeling very good. I have received a warm welcome,” Gill said.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav said, “”Seniors in the team – Rohit bhai, Virat bhai, and others are motivating the youngsters. Seeing them workout motivates us to do well.”

“I don’t do extra stuff. I like to follow a good fitness regime. It has been helping me well. The program itself is good big, and I don’t do anything extra,” he added.

MUST WATCH: On our latest episode of Chahal TV 📺📺, we talk to #TeamIndia‘s young brigade with @ImRo45 donning cameraman 📽️ duties & our host & dost @yuzi_chahal behind the 🎙️ – by @RajalArora Full Video Link ▶️▶️ https://t.co/pLLieJ4HlK pic.twitter.com/a41Iwco9JK — BCCI (@BCCI) 30 January 2019

A couple of days ago, Mohammed Shami had also featured on Chahal TV where he revealed that the positive atmosphere in the dressing room was helping him succeed.

“We have to see how much we are enjoying or how much we are focusing on our fitness. Since we are enjoying each other’s company in the dressing room, it is showing in our performances as well. I think the dressing room environment is helping me,” Shami said.