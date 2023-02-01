scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

We talk a lot about Rohit and Kohli but Dhawan was silently doing his job: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin also discussed who should be opening the batting with Rohit Sharma heading into the ODI World Cup in October.

Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on batter Shikhar Dhawan calling the left handed batter a stalwart.
Listen to this article
We talk a lot about Rohit and Kohli but Dhawan was silently doing his job: Ravichandran Ashwin
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on batter Shikhar Dhawan calling the left handed batter a stalwart and saying that his void in the team will be a big one to fill.

“Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. We talk a lot about Rohit and Kohli, but Dhawan is a stalwart. He was silently doing his job. Will his place be a big void to fill for Team India?,” he said in his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also discussed who should be opening the batting with Rohit Sharma heading into the ODI World Cup in October. Interestingly, he also threw Dhawan’s name into the discussion along with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan whose rise has kept Dhawan out of the squad in the recently concluded New Zealand ODIs.

“Should we go back to Shikhar Dhawan, or should we groom Ishan Kishan, who has just scored a double hundred? Instead of backing a player on the basis of one huge score, we should see what the team requires. Which character will deliver under pressure? Which character will serve us for a long time?” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh

Talking about Gill, he said, “Gill has been the most consistent batsman for us over a period of time. He was not there in the ODI squad for Bangladesh. Because he had to play the Bangladesh Tests. Ishan Kishan got his opportunity in the 3rd ODI and utilized it perfectly. He will get more opportunities. Gill is an upright player, a besides-the-line player. He also plays the slog sweep and the traditional sweep as well. He accelerated beautifully in the last four overs and hit that 200 in the Hyderabad ODI.”

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 17:40 IST
Next Story

Ashok Gulati writes | Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman does well to hold back on revdis – but there is little for farmers to celebrate

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
close