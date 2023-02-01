We talk a lot about Rohit and Kohli but Dhawan was silently doing his job: Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on batter Shikhar Dhawan calling the left handed batter a stalwart and saying that his void in the team will be a big one to fill.

“Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. We talk a lot about Rohit and Kohli, but Dhawan is a stalwart. He was silently doing his job. Will his place be a big void to fill for Team India?,” he said in his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also discussed who should be opening the batting with Rohit Sharma heading into the ODI World Cup in October. Interestingly, he also threw Dhawan’s name into the discussion along with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan whose rise has kept Dhawan out of the squad in the recently concluded New Zealand ODIs.

“Should we go back to Shikhar Dhawan, or should we groom Ishan Kishan, who has just scored a double hundred? Instead of backing a player on the basis of one huge score, we should see what the team requires. Which character will deliver under pressure? Which character will serve us for a long time?” he said.

Talking about Gill, he said, “Gill has been the most consistent batsman for us over a period of time. He was not there in the ODI squad for Bangladesh. Because he had to play the Bangladesh Tests. Ishan Kishan got his opportunity in the 3rd ODI and utilized it perfectly. He will get more opportunities. Gill is an upright player, a besides-the-line player. He also plays the slog sweep and the traditional sweep as well. He accelerated beautifully in the last four overs and hit that 200 in the Hyderabad ODI.”