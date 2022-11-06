We started hitting the ball and never stopped: Suryakumar Yadav

India thumped Zimbabwe by 71 runs at MCG on Sunday to set up a semifinal clash against England in the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav 61(25) and KL Rahul 51(35) scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five in their last Group 2 match.

After receiving his Man of the Match award, Yadav said, “I think the plan was very clear when I and Hardik were batting together. He said we should take a positive route and we started hitting the ball and never stopped.” India lost three wickets for 14 runs at this stage. Surya and Hardik got together to build a 66-run partnership to take India over 180.

India will play England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

“I think the atmosphere in the team is nice and so is the build-up towards the knockout, really looking forward to that game.” the 32-year-old said.

When asked about the batting approach, the right-hander said “My plan has always been clear, I do the same thing in the nets, I practise the same shots. I bat according to the situation and what the team needs. It feels really good, to be there (number 1 ranked T20I batter). You got to start from zero every time, that’s what I think. It’s good to see people come out, let’s see how it goes in the next game.”

Among India bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya have broken the spine of Zimbabwe with three wickets each.