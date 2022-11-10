We should have been able to get 180-185: Rahul Dravid

India were demolished by England by 10 wickets in their semifinal match in Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales started strongly with India bowlers having no answer to their blistering innings. The two openers ultimately stayed unbeaten and helped England cross the finish line with 4 overs to spare.

India coach Rahul Dravid addressed a press conference after the deflating defeat and talked about the match, future strategies and what lies ahead for the Indian team.

“Disappointed finish in the semis. Would have liked to go in the finals. They were the better team in all departments. After a loss like this, it’s tough to reflect on things. Overall, we ran a pretty good campaign. Showed good skills. We can look back at things we have improved on and build it for the next World Cup. Runs on the board was something…in the semi-finals….we have been batting well in the tournament. It’s just that maybe when the game started, the boys said the wicket was slow and tacky. We had a good last over. We should have been able to get 180-185,” the former India captain said.

On the future of senior players in the squad, Dravid said, It’s too early to talk about that just after the game. This is not the right time to talk about it. We will try and build for the next World Cup.”

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales got England to a perfect start when the former blasted Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 3 fours off the first over. Speaking about Buttler, the former India batter said, “We know he is a key player. They (England openers) put pressure on us. We thought we will control the game but we couldn’t as they took on our spinners.”

“England played well and it’s the reality. They brought the run rate down, they controlled that game. They didn’t need to take any risk, not that they didn’t as they played some really good shots too. It’s disappointing for sure. Debacle is not the right word for it, disappointing certainly is,” he said before signing off.