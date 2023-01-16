‘We should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma’: Gautam Gambhir

Skipper Rohit Sharma-led Team India managed to beat Sri Lanka 3-0 with a record 317-run win in the third ODI to sweep the series on Sunday. However, Rohit Sharma’s failure to convert solid starts to converting them to hundred continued and the opener created an unwanted record of not hitting a ton in last 50 international innings. Rohit last scored a century in September 2021, against England at the Oval.

Reacting on Rohit, who was caught at deep square leg for 42 off 49 balls, former India opener Gautam Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports said, “I think we should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat didn’t get a 100 in last three and a half years. So we should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma because 50 innings in international cricket is quite a lot.”

Rohit (42 off 49) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97) shared a fluent 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) propelled India to a daunting 390 for five with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli celebrates 150 runs during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Virat Kohli celebrates 150 runs during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

“It’s not you didn’t get a 100 in one or two series, and that is one thing that is missing in Rohit’s game from the last World Cup. He used to get those big 100s, this time he’s looking in good form, he’s hitting the ball well but he has to convert. One thing that has stood out for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Virat has got it back, Rohit Sharma need to get it back at least before the World Cup because these two guys will be extremely important if India has to go all the way and win the World Cup,” Gambhir added.

The night well and truly belonged to King Kohli. The 34-year-old, who had ended a nearly three-year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, showed that he is back to his best.

Kohli is now only three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. Kohli’s conversion ratio is remarkable as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings while Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to get to 49 centuries.

“It was a great series for us. Lots of positives. We bowled well, got wickets when we needed and the batters throughout the series piling on the runs was good to watch,” Rohit said on the series.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is with New Zealand, starting Wednesday.