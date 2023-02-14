‘We respect Allan Border but …’ Alex Carey offers Australian’s team official response to Border’s accusation that they were too soft and friendly to India

First reactions have come from the Australia team over a bizarre but in-character comment from Allan Border over the way Steve Smith behaved in the first Test.

Border, who was called Mr Grumpy in his captaincy days, went after Steve Smith for giving a ‘thumb’s up’ gesture to an Indian bowler after he was beaten. It’s something that Smith has done throughout his career, part of his mannerisms, but Border, who had predicted that Australia would win the series 2-1, pounced on him to make a point.

“Play with a harder edge. I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump,” Border said.“What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. Don’t go stupid, but Australia play hard nose cricket. We’re even giving someone thumbs up … bloody hell.”

While Smith happenned to trigger Border, his larger point was that Australia were a bit soft.

Now, Alex Carey, the Australian wicketkeeper who was very good behind the stumps and kept sweeping in front of it, served the first official response from the Australian team.

“We highly respect Allan Border,” Carey said. “I guess among the group, guys do it differently. We come up against these players a lot.

“You’re probably alluding to the Steve Smith comment more than any but, you know, he’s mates with a lot of them. And that’s the way he [Smith] plays. He does it in all situations. He plays around with his hands and does all that stuff. And I think that’s probably what gets him pretty focused.

““They’re obviously strong comments but, as a group, we believe in what we’re doing and come the second Test we’re ready to put a few learnings into place.”



Of the Australian players, Carey showed the greatest inclination to deploy the sweep shot. He fell to reverse sweep in both innings.

“It will be my downfall at times, I’ll have success with it at times,” Carey said. “My wife’s been onto me quite a bit about it, so [you] might not see it for a little while.”

“[I was] maybe a little bit too keen to play a different style, but I guess in my first Test over here that’s not a bad learning to have. Hopefully, I can find that balance along with all our players as well. We obviously want to be proactive, but calm and patient, and we had a pretty good look at that first hand with a few of their players.”