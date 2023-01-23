We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant, says Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav on Monday said that they have performed Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for the “speedy recovery” of Rishabh Pant, who had a narrow escape on December 30, when his car crashed into a road divider near Roorkee and caught fire.

Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar along with members of the Indian team’s support staff offered prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

“We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant. His comeback is very important to us. We have already won the series against New Zealand, looking forward to the final match against them,” Suryakumar told ANI.

Pant had suffered multiple injuries when his car had collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last Friday. The 25-year-old, who was going from Delhi to his home in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, was first taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Dehradun.

Pant is expected to take “more than four months” to recover and about six months to return to the pitch. This means the star wicketkeeper-batsman will miss the home Test series against Australia and the IPL.

India play the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.