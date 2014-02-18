We paid a heavy price for dropping Brendon McCullum twice: Shikhar Dhawan

We wanted McCullum to hit a few shots, said India opener Shikhar Dhawan (Reuters)

After spending six sessions on the field over two days, including on Monday when only one New Zealand wicket fell for the addition of 319 runs, opener Shikhar Dhawan summed up the mood in the Indian camp and what lies ahead. Excerpts.

On Day Five

There is still one more day left tomorrow. We will try our best to win but even if we lose, there’s a lot to learn from it. There is disappointment but we have played some good cricket, especially getting them out for a low score in the first innings. Then we batted well in tough conditions and basically dominated the match till yesterday. But today they turned the table on us. Tomorrow in the morning, we will look to get them out and then whatever the target is, we will bat according to the situation.

On the wicket

The wicket has improved a lot. It has gotten slower as the game has gone on. McCullum and Watling batted beautifully of course. They respected the good balls and didn’t give us any chances the whole day. They batted very well.

On missed chances

We wanted McCullum to hit a few shots. But when the slips were there, he wasn’t hitting many shots. When they weren’t there, a nick came and unfortunately I was a bit far. Their run-rate was low but they didn’t give any chances. Once the batsmen get set and they score big runs, it isn’t easy to get them out. Unfortunately we dropped McCullum yesterday and paid a heavy price for that.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App