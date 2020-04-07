‘We need fire trucks’: Irfan Pathan hits back at trolls after firecrackers criticism

Irfan Pathan criticized people who were bursting crackers on Sunday. (Source: File Photo) Irfan Pathan criticized people who were bursting crackers on Sunday. (Source: File Photo)

Irfan Pathan has always been fearlessly vocal about his opinions, and on Monday he again took a stand for himself as he lambasted the Twitter trolls who were spreading hate messages to him for criticising people who had burst firecrackers during Sunday’s #9Baje9Minute event.

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for people nationwide to light up candles, lamps, torches, and diyas to show solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. But after a few miscreants had taken to bursting firecrackers on the occasion, the rather insensitive move didn’t sit well with the former Indian cricketer.

“It was so good until ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona,” wrote Irfan Pathan on his Twitter on Sunday.

It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 5, 2020

But soon after his tweet, the 35-year-old received a barrage of abuse from various users and trolls. Taking screenshots of the replies, Pathan posted the collage of the retorts on Twitter on Monday, and captioned it, “We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia”.

We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/6sT92n9HRP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2020

Addressing the issue on Facebook, Pathan wrote, “If I who represented India at the international level can get so much hate imagine what a normal indian citizen must be going thru? Can we all get together n stop this hate? Please can we make a conscious effort to be spread sanity? This advice n question is for ppl of every faith….”

Many fans showed their support to the seamer’s opinion, and when one user asked him to ignore the trolls, he suggested that he is not worried about the opinion of other people. “I’m not worried abt WHAT PPL WILL SAY. PPL WHO KNOW ME AWARE OF MY CHARACTER But HATE has to stop,” he wrote.

I’m not worried abt WHAT PPL WILL SAY. PPL WHO KNOW ME AWARE OF MY CHARACTER But HATE has to stop. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2020

The left-arm pacer has been actively involved in aiding the people during the time of national crisis, as he, along with his brother Yusuf, have been distributing essentials to the needy. The Pathan brothers have distributed 10,000 kg rice and 700 kg potato to people who are short of ration in their hometown Baroda during the 21-day lockdown.

On Monday, the death toll due to the outbreak rose to 111 and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country registering a record jump of 704 cases in the last 24 hours.

