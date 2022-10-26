scorecardresearch
We made a mistake, now we are under pressure: Jos Buttler after Ireland upset

England lost by five runs to Ireland via Duckworth Lewis method in a rain-affected match on Thursday.

England's Jos Buttler, left, congratulates Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie following their T20 World Cup cricket match in Melbourne. (AP)

England skipper Jos Buttler conceded that his side erred in the loss against Ireland, leaving the former champions under pressure to make the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

England lost by five runs to Ireland via Duckworth Lewis method in a rain-affected match on Thursday.

They had defeated Afghanistan in their tournament opener. With Ireland, Sri Lanka, England and Australia winning and losing a match each the top two spots are up for grabs in a tough group 1.

“I thought we were poor in the first 10 overs and let them get away. We were not consistent enough, let them score on both sides of the wicket. The second ten overs were much better.

“Ireland were excellent, they outplayed us. We know we have made a mistake here and have put more pressure on us, but certainly if you needed a game to get going then England-Australia is one of those,” Buttler said at the post-match presentation.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie was delighted by the win against one of the tournament favourites. “We were disappointed with losing seven wickets. It was tough, their bowlers had good variations. But we were off the blocks with Lorcan Tucker. It’s amazing, kind of emotional.

“To come here against tournament favourites is amazing. A few of the fans in the crowd have extended their stay. Their support has been wonderful and will do a lot to grow the game back home. “We have Afghanistan here on Friday, quick turnaround. Look forward to it. We were fortunate drops did not cost us but we need to improve.”

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 04:40:48 pm
