We like to continue the winning run: Chandigarh coach VRV Singh

Chandigarh players during practice session a day before their Ranji Trophy match against Bihar played at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Chandigarh players during practice session a day before their Ranji Trophy match against Bihar played at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

As Chandigarh ended their practice session at the Sector 16 Stadium on a foggy Monday afternoon, coach VRV Singh was also keeping a close watch on the Bihar team. While Chandigarh secured a massive inning and 173-run win over Arunachal Pradesh in their maiden encounter in Ranji Trophy Plate group last week, Singh knows that it will not be an easy task facing Bihar, a team which only lost one match in last year’s plate group, in their second Ranji Trophy match starting Tuesday.

“Bihar is an experienced team as compared to Arunachal Pradesh and they have some good players in their ranks. So it will be a tough match against them for us. Chandigarh team played well in the opening match of this season in Ranji trophy plate group and we would like to continue the winning run. The weather has been foggy today and if it remains the same, conditions will help the pace bowlers. We will take a decision about playing XI depending on the conditions tomorrow and the team has the right combination. Bihar skipper Ashutosh Aman was the leading wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy last year but the team will play him as a bowler only and without pressure. Our batsmen are equally capable of handling such a bowler,” said Singh.

Last week, Chandigarh had bundled out Arunachal Pradesh to a first-innings total of 147 runs in their first innings before posting a mammoth total of 503 for 2 declared with Mohammed Arslan Khan hitting a double century and Shivam Bhambri and Manan Vohra hitting centuries.

Chandigarh bowlers bundled out Arunachal Pradesh to a second innings total of 183 to eke out the win. Pacer Shreshth Normohi claimed eight wickets in the match while Gurinder Singh claimed six wickets.

“The win in our debut match gave the team a lot of confidence. We had plenty of positives in the opening match with three batsmen scoring centuries including one double century by Mohammed Arslan Khan. Shivam Bhambri and skipper Manan Vohra also looked in fine form and our bowlers including pacer Shreshth Nirmohi apart from spinner Gurinder Singh bowled well. So I am hopeful that the team will play according to their strengths,” added Singh.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh will be without the services of pacer Barinder Sran as the pacer suffered an injury. Pacer Karanveer Singh has been included in the team in place of Sran.

Bihar coach Nikhilesh Ranjan believes that his team has the firepower to stop Chandigarh from winning at their home ground. “We are a young team and most of our players have not got the exposure. We lost our first match against Pondicherry but the boys have been playing good cricket. The pitch here has some grass and it will help the pacers initially. If the sun comes out, it will be good for batting. Chandigarh has the advantage of having experienced players, who have played for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh before and it will help them. Our skipper Ashutosh Aman was the highest wicket-taker in Ranji trophy last year and he claimed four wickets in the last match. We expect him to carry the team forward this year too,” said Ranjan.

