‘We have waited for his moment’: Mohammed Shami congratulates brother Kaif on Vijay Hazare debut

Senior Indian seamer Mohammed Shami’s younger brother Mohammed Kaif has been hogging the limelight for some time now with his constant advances in the domestic tournaments. In the latest, the bowling all-rounder made his debut for Bengal against Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Kolkata on Saturday.

Shami, who made his international debut for India in 2013 and currently recovering from the hand injury he suffered during the Australian series and is away from the game since the Adelaide Test, took to Twitter to express his joy over his brother’s inclusion in the Bengal playing XI.

“Congratulations to my brother on your Vijay Hazare Trophy debut. We have waited for this moment. You are one step closer to the ultimate dream. Keep working hard,” Shami wrote in his tweet.

Kaif, 23, has played a few club matches before representing the senior Bengal side. He was also named in the Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy held between January 10- January 31.