scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

We have to bat 50 overs: West Indies coach Phil Simmons ahead of India series

West Indies have played out 50 overs just six times in 39 innings since the 2019 World Cup, and lost nine of their 13 ODI series since the showpiece event.

By: PTI |
Updated: July 21, 2022 2:09:43 pm
Phil Simmons, IND vs WIPhil Simmons, who has been head coach of the West Indies side since 2019, also said that he is hopeful of "friendly" surfaces that will benefit his side more "than the opposition" team. (FILE/Reuters)

The West Indies have struggled to bat for full 50 overs in the last couple of years and head coach Phil Simmons said that is one aspect of the game they would look to improve on in the three ODIs against India.

To put things into perspective, West Indies have played out 50 overs just six times in 39 innings since the 2019 World Cup, and lost nine of their 13 ODI series since the showpiece event.

Simmons’ side also faced a humiliating series defeat against Ireland at home earlier this year. The series against India begins on Friday.

“The main thing is how we bat our 50 overs…we have to bat 50 overs and put our innings together and partnerships together,” Simmons told reporters in the pre-series press conference.

“Somebody has to be looking to score a hundred and hold the team together. Batting-wise that is it,” he added.

Simmons, who has been head coach of the West Indies side since 2019, also said that he is hopeful of “friendly” surfaces that will benefit his side more “than the opposition” team.

“The better wickets we get, the better it will be for our batters and bowlers. The conversation is currently on with the concerned individuals, as always,” he said.

Simmons, however, does not seem to be too worried about his fielding and bowling departments.

“The bowling and the fielding has been improving daily. We rank ourselves very highly on the fielding,” Simmons said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The bowling, we had a couple of games on those wickets where, yes, people might say we should have gotten more wickets but the wicket got better every time we fielded because they had put out the second roller on it and it had dried out from earlier in the day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

“So, the bowlers have been doing well and we have to continue restricting and getting wickets – that’s the only way we can keep totals low and continue to win games,” he added.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC
Explained

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News