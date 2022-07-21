We have to bat 50 overs: West Indies coach Phil Simmons ahead of India series

The West Indies have struggled to bat for full 50 overs in the last couple of years and head coach Phil Simmons said that is one aspect of the game they would look to improve on in the three ODIs against India.

To put things into perspective, West Indies have played out 50 overs just six times in 39 innings since the 2019 World Cup, and lost nine of their 13 ODI series since the showpiece event.

Simmons’ side also faced a humiliating series defeat against Ireland at home earlier this year. The series against India begins on Friday.

“The main thing is how we bat our 50 overs…we have to bat 50 overs and put our innings together and partnerships together,” Simmons told reporters in the pre-series press conference.

“Somebody has to be looking to score a hundred and hold the team together. Batting-wise that is it,” he added.

Simmons, who has been head coach of the West Indies side since 2019, also said that he is hopeful of “friendly” surfaces that will benefit his side more “than the opposition” team.

“The better wickets we get, the better it will be for our batters and bowlers. The conversation is currently on with the concerned individuals, as always,” he said.

Simmons, however, does not seem to be too worried about his fielding and bowling departments.

“The bowling and the fielding has been improving daily. We rank ourselves very highly on the fielding,” Simmons said.

“The bowling, we had a couple of games on those wickets where, yes, people might say we should have gotten more wickets but the wicket got better every time we fielded because they had put out the second roller on it and it had dried out from earlier in the day.

“So, the bowlers have been doing well and we have to continue restricting and getting wickets – that’s the only way we can keep totals low and continue to win games,” he added.