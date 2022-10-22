scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

We have plans for everyone, not just Suryakumar Yadav : Babar Azam

Babar Azam was visibly annoyed when asked about a certain viewpoint that Pakistan is a two-man batting side in him and Mohammed Rizwan.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign in a much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals on 23rd Oct. (FILE)

Suryakumar Yadav has a terrorising presence due to his extraordinary shot-hitting ability but Pakistan skipper Babar Azam doesn’t want to give extra importance to a particular batter as they gear up for a much-awaited clash against arch-rivals India, here on Sunday Surya, the fastest to batter to touch 1000-run mark in T20Is, plays shots all around and has tormented the bowlers across teams.

“We have plans for each player, not just Surya. We have a plan and hopefully, we can execute them properly,” Babar said on the eve of the match. There was good news for the Pakistan team Shan Masood has recovered from his head injury. He was hit on his head by a Mohammed Nawaz’s shot during a practice session. “Shan Masood has recovered. He has cleared all the tests. Pitch was covered for two days but we know at the back of the mind what our XI would be,” the skipper said while informing that Fakhar Zaman is still nursing an injury and will be unavailable for the game.

If rain leads to a shortened game, Babar and his boys are ready. “Whatever be the duration of the match, we are ready. But for the fans, it would be great if we have a full match,” Babar said. While Shaheen Shah Afridi is the cynosure of eyes, Babar termed Haris Rauf as the most improved bowler. “The amount of improvement he has shown, the bowling unit has got confidence. His home ground in BBL is MCG. He didn’t let us miss Shaheen in the manner he took responsibility,” Babar said.

Off the field whenever we have met it has been cordial. There may lot of tension between the BCCI and PCB due to Asia Cup controversy but Babar said the players on both sides have good relations with each other. “We have shared a good bond with Indian players and that’s what professional sportsmen do. It also helps in on-field relations as we all give 100 percent for our teams.”

Babar was visibly annoyed when asked about a certain viewpoint that Pakistan is a two-man batting side in him and Mohammed Rizwan. “Ab main kya bolun. You will know on the day. T20 is a short format and anything can happen,” he kept it short.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 06:25:51 pm
