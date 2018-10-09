We have batting talent in red-ball cricket but it is work in progress, says Rahul Dravid

India’s red-ball batting a ‘work in progress’, says Rahul Dravid. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephan)

Rahul Dravid feels that India lacks practice of red-ball batting and are a ‘work in progress’ even though they are now an expert in white-ball cricket. Dravid stressed on the importance of tightning the process which exists at the U-19 and A team levels.

Speaking to the Week after India’s batting performance in Test cricket after the England tour, Dravid said, “Work constantly needs to happen. It is not a one-time thing or a two-year thing. I think it is important to tighten the process or programme that exists at U-19 and A team levels. Make it more robust. Make sure there are opportunities every year.”

“There is now a path for people who do well in the Ranji Trophy. I definitely feel that in white-ball cricket we have lot of depth, largely due to the amount of white-ball cricket that is played. In red-ball cricket, we have talent and decent backups, but again it is a work in progress.”

Giving examples from his own experience, Dravid said, “I benefitted hugely from having proper first-class games. Maybe schedules have changed and things are more complicated, but there is no doubt that a couple of first-class games before any Test tour is only going to help. I found this 14 playing 14 [rotation system] started happening towards the end of my career. I did not like those games as a player.”

Despite India losing the England Test series 4-1, the Men in Blue face the problem of plenty. “That will be one of the biggest challenges we will face in the future. Opportunities to play in the Indian team are limited and sometimes you could be doing everything right, and still not get selected,” said Dravid. “You can only get selected if the position opens up. It is happening a lot more now, because there is a lot more cricket [being played]. But, people are getting opportunities to showcase their talent more than they could in the past.”

