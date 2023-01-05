scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

‘We have also not played off spin very well’: Dinesh Karthik on the big challenge that awaits India against Australia in Tests

The four-match Border-Gavaskar series will kick off from February 9 with the first Test in Nagpur.

India Sri Lanka CricketRavindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates with his teammates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya in the second innings on the third day of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. (AP)
After six years, India will face Australia in a four-match Test series at home. Having won three four-match series against the opposition by a 2-1 margin including at home back in 2017 and with a tried and tested world class spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, India do look the favorites to clinch this one at home. India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik however, believes that the challenge for the hosts this time around would be bigger. Especially given their own vulnerabilities against spin.

“I think it is going to be a hard one. I really think it is going to be an uphill task for India. To win three out of four Tests is never easy. That would mean playing to our strengths and assuming that Australia’s weakness against spin will come through. But we have also not played off spin very well so it is a catch 22 situation for India,” Karthik was quoted on Cricbuzz.

He further added, “They (India) have to find a way to tackle off spin. Good thing is that Australia have just one spinner that they bank on. Whoever is the second spinner, whether it be Ashton Agar or Adam Zampa can be targetted.”

Speaking about India’s spin trio, who have been the key reason behind their exploits at home in the longer format, Karthik said, “For the moment, we should bank on the fact that we have three quality spinners who, on turning tracks, will be a handful to deal with. On a turning track, I would bank on Axar Patel a lot more because of his height and the natural variations he has got. But the Indian batters have to step up.”

While Axar Patel has 47 Test wickets to his name in the eight Test matches at the average of 14.3, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have picked a combined of 99 wickets against Australia in the last two Test series against them at home.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 16:51 IST
