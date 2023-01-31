We had to adapt to whatever we got and just move on with the situation: Suryakumar Yadav on the Lucknow pitch

Swashbuckling Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday while talking about the Lucknow pitch said that ‘these things are not in your control and we did whatever we could have done in the last game.’

“I feel it doesn’t matter what soil you play on. These are the things which aren’t in your control and we did whatever we could have done in the last game. We had to apply and adapt to whatever we got on that ground and just move on with the situation,” Surya said on in a pre-match press conference before the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

“But it was an exciting game. No matter what the condition or the format is, be it T20 or ODI, if both teams are trying to have a good competition, the wicket shouldn’t matter a lot. You go out there, have a challenge, accept it and move on,” he added.

The Lucknow pitch has been in the eye of the storm after India trudged over the line to chase 100 runs with one ball to spare, to level the T20 series 1-1 against New Zealand on Sunday which led to the pitch curator at Ekana Stadium getting the sack, according to sources in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).

When Surya was asked about what he and captain Hardik Pandya were discussing while sharing a laugh in the middle in the last over of the match, he said, “Actually at the time, you know what the situation was. We were batting together for a long time now. We had some good partnerships in the past and at that time it was very important for the both of us to have good communication, have a nice atmosphere over there as we knew it was a little tense situation in the last over. And we were just trying to have a laugh, back each other, telling each other that whoever gets the opportunity just try and finish the game.”

Talking about the upcoming Test series against Australia and his inclusion in the squad for the very first time, Surya said,” Everyone wants to play Test cricket and whenever you start playing cricket, you have to start in the domestic league in red ball cricket only. I am excited and everyone knows how exciting the upcoming series will be.

The Mumbaikar attributed his exploits in domestic cricket to his composure while batting in tense situations.

“I’ve played a lot of domestic cricket before making my international debut, that has helped me a lot. You have to apply yourself a lot and the grind you have there, playing on different challenging tracks, I just carried it from there. Rest I’ve learnt seeing so many senior players in the team, talking to them. Every game, I try to put my best foot forward,” he said.

The world’s No. 1 T20I batter has come a long way since making his debut against England at the same venue on March 14, 2021.

“I told my manager also ‘I’m back where it all began’. Even I took the steps slowly thinking of 2021 and how I came here. I’ve very good memories, but it will be completely different now. I’m very excited. Beautiful stadium, amazing crowd, looking forward to an exciting game tomorrow,” he said.