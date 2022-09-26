‘We had repeatedly warned her’: Deepti Sharma on Charlie Dean’s run out

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Monday revealed that the team has repeatedly warned Charlie Dean and she did what was in the rules.

“Ye plan tha hum logo ka,hum warm bhi kar chuke they unko, humne bas rule follow kiya (It was our plan because we had repeatedly warned her. We did what was in the rules),” Deepti told reporters after landing in India.

“We had informed the umpires multiple times as well,” she said.

Deepti running out Dean to claim England’s last wicket after the batter had backed up led to a controversy. Dean was backing up when Sharma stopped in the middle of her bowling action to run out the batter for 47 runs with the target just 17 runs away.

Highlights | India Women seal the Royal London Series 3-0 with a win in front of a record crowd at Lord's.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/L0CBtfbRzp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 25, 2022

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation and press conference, had said that her side had committed “no crime.”

“Today whatever we have done I don’t think it was any crime,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match press conference.

“It is part of the game and it is an ICC rule and I think we just need to back our player. I’m actually very happy she was aware of that, and the batter she is taking too long a stride I think. I don’t think she has done something wrong and we just need to back her.”

Harmanpreet was annoyed with the line of questioning at the presentation ceremony, when the presenter kept harping on the run out, instead of the Indian team’s historic series triumph that was built on the back of a terrific all-round display.

Advertisement

“Well, to be honest I thought you will ask about the nine wickets which was not easy to take as well. It’s part of the game. I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing,” Harmanpreet said.

“I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules. After the first game we discussed, we wanted to do really well, we have that much potential. We want to continue this kind of cricket.”

At the post-match presser, she also pointed out how India suffered when Smriti Mandhana was given out in the third match of their T20I series, which England won 2-1, despite the ball touching the ground after Sophie Ecclestone went for the catch.

Advertisement

Deepti Sharma’s run out of Charlie Dean in the third ODI has created quite an uproar. Going by the ICC manual, the run out was perfectly legal, but it has created divided opinion.