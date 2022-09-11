scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

We forcefully played in wet conditions: Harmanpreet Kaur

England defeated India by nine wickets in the first T20 International.

England skipper Amy Jones (left) with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss. (Twitter/BCCI)

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the side “forcefully played” in wet conditions in the first T20 International against England here, resulting in a nine-wicket defeat for the tourists.

India defeated England at the Commonwealth Games semi-final just a month ago, but the T20 series did not start well for them on Saturday night.

“We were not able to get the runs we were expecting. I just feel we forcefully played because conditions were not 100 percent fit to play,” Harmanpreet said after the match.

However, the Indian skipper backed her teammates and added that despite the wet conditions which could have resulted in injuries anytime, everyone in the team continued to give their best.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...

“Still I am happy the way girls put the effort because when there are chances to get injured but they are ready to play.

“That’s what you need to have team-mates in the team (for) who can score in whatever conditions and I am happy the way we put our efforts,” she further said.

India also ended up losing a key member of the side when Radha Yadav’s diving effort in the second over of England’s chase resulted in a shoulder injury and the latter left the field in pain.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old’s sudden departure from the field meant that India were short of a bowler who could have turned things around for the visitors.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I know it was not 100% conditions to play cricket and still we were putting efforts.

“I know the ground was too wet and there were so many chances to get injured and one of our players got injured also. She was our main bowler and that’s why we were lacking,” Harmanpreet noted.

Advertisement

“We were one bowler short and the way we were trying to put efforts (meant a lot),” she said. “I am really happy girls were coming forward to give 100%,” she added.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 11:38:34 am
Next Story

‘I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I’ve learned to call home’: Ronaldo mourns Queen Elizabeth II death to

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt
Express Research

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt

Premium
Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star

Premium
Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone earns top rank
JEE Advanced 2022 Results

R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone earns top rank

Centre objects to ex-Chief Justice’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC

Centre objects to ex-Chief Justice’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC

Premium
With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

Premium
China plans more Moon missions after finding new lunar mineral

China plans more Moon missions after finding new lunar mineral

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?
Asia Cup final

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 11: Latest News