We didn’t bat well, just didn’t have enough runs: Rohit Sharma after Bangladesh stun India in Dhaka

Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a match-winning knock of 38 and remained unbeaten to guide his team home in a low-scoring thriller against India in Dhaka on Sunday.

Chasing 187 for victory, the home side were 136/9 at one stage but Mehidy along with Mustafizur Rahman stitched a 51-run partnership to help the Tigers win by one wicket.

The upset left India captain Rohit Sharma with a lot to ponder and after the match, the 35-year-old admitted that a total of 186 was just not good enough on the surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

“186 wasn’t good enough, but we bowled pretty well and they held their nerve in the end. If you look back how we bowled right from ball one – of course, we would have loved to bowl better at the end – but we bowled pretty well for 40 overs and took wickets,” said Rohit at the post-match press conference.

“It was a very close game. We did pretty well to come back into that position. We didn’t bat well,” he said.

“We just didn’t have enough runs. Another 25-30 runs would have helped. We were looking at 240-250 after the 25-over mark. When you keep losing wickets it is difficult. We need to learn and understand how to play on such wickets,” he observed.

“No excuses for us because we are used to these wickets. I don’t really know how much they can improve in a couple of practice sessions. I feel the genes are there and it’s only about handling pressure. I am sure these guys will learn and we look forward to the next game. Hopefully we can change things around. We know exactly what we need to do in these conditions,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the man of the match Mehidy Hasan Miraz was delighted with his performance and said, “I am really happy and excited. I was only thinking about focusing on one area and believing in that strategy and I knew I only needed to bat about 20 balls to get going. I tried to bowl wicket to wicket with the ball. It is a memorable performance for me.”