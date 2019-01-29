We definitely want to make it 3-0 vs New Zealand, says Mithali Raj

Indian captain Mithali Raj said that her side is no mood to be complacent and have a clear target in mind- a clean sweep. Indian women’s cricket team have already clinched the series after beating New Zealand in the second ODI by eight runs. Mithali scored an unbeaten 63 off 111 balls as India chased down 162 in 35.2 overs.

“We definitely want to make it 3-0. At the same time, we will try and give some of the youngsters an opportunity,” PTI quoted Mithali as saying.

“Initially, a lot of people asked me if the spinners can turn the match around on these wickets. The spinners have been doing well from word go and Smriti (Mandhana) has been amongst runs and so has been Jemimah (Rodrigues),” she added.

Such has been India’s dominance that star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur is yet to get a hit in the middle.

“Batting has not been tested. In a way it is a good thing because whoever is getting the opportunity is making the most of it,” Mithali said.

On Harmanpreet not getting to bat yet, Mithali said, “As and when the batters get the opportunity, we play according to the situation. Yes any batter would like to get in there and score runs.”

“It gives a lot of confidence getting into the next game but both the games were on the low scoring side and whoever has got opportunity has got runs,” she explained.

When asked about her role in the batting department, Mithali said, “As long as I am getting runs, I would be more than happy to play the supporting role or whatever the team’s demands are.”

The third and final ODI will be played on Friday.