We can still make a match out of it: Ashwin after India’s 202 all out on day one

Ashwin scored at an impressive strike rate of 92 in his innings including six fours and was not afraid to attack the pacers. (File)

India’s premier spinner R Ashwin termed his team’s first innings score as slightly below par on a “two paced” Wanderers pitch but might be enough with their bowling arsenal to make a match of the second Test against South Africa.

India finished their first innings at 202 with Ashwin scoring a crucial 46 towards the end of the innings on a testing pitch after stand in skipper K L Rahul (50) opted to bat.

Asked what’s a tricky total, Ashwin replied: “” (what is a) good total in South Africa has been tricky, especially in the first innings. It’s always a good thing to win the toss and bat first and you want to post a good score in excess of maybe 260 or 270 which is around about score.

“South Africa always batted first (in the past) and got in excess of 250 and dominated games. Maybe we are a bit short. But I still think we’ve got with our entire bowling arsenal available tomorrow. Fingers crossed. We can definitely make something out of this total,” he said hoping Siraj will be fit to bowl on Tuesday.

That was resistance by the lower order led by Ravi Ashwin. Time for the bowlers to take a couple of quick wickets before Stumps! 👊#PlayBold #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/XZq2zvN7av — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 3, 2022

The champion off spinner also hoped that the pitch to quicken up on day two.

“I just felt the pitch was a little two paced. Generally Wanderers has the tendency to start a bit slower and start getting quicker. It did quicken up a bit but it just feels a little different to a typical wanderers pitch so we’ll have to wait and see how it responds tomorrow.”

Regained his batting flow

For someone, who saved a Test match in Sydney alongside Hanuma Vihari earlier this year, Ashwin feels he has got flow back in his batting.

“Look, I think in between somewhere for a couple of years, trying to you know sort of get very technically right or whatever it is to try and build on scores, I think I lost a bit of my flow with respect to getting into good positions at the crease and I’ve always I knew even before that I’ve always batted at a good clip.

Invaluable 46 runs from just 50 balls. Second highest score of 1st innings. Incredible knock by Ravichandran Ashwin under pressure! #INDvsSA #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/H7TS1lCia3 — Anirban Debnath (@untanirban) January 3, 2022

“So it’s not been a conscious effort to go out there and keep playing those shots. If it’s there, it’s there. For me, I get into positions where I can play some of those shots, which may be some of the other specialist batters might not be able to play but this freedom is what gave me success in the past,” he said.

Success of Rahul, there can’t be one formula

Rahul has been stand out batter for India in the series, carrying on his good work in England.

Ashwin said Rahul has cracked his own formula to succeed in the longest format.

“In Test cricket there is no one formula for success. Teams are analysing there’s a lot more footage available. There is a lot more technical assessment and breakdowns that go on in today’s world and Test cricket is all about you responding to the different sort of questions that are being thrown at you.

“…and K L has found that solution to what’s what he probably thought he needed to respond to and it’s working for him and he’s one of those players who’s got the game we all know that he’s got the game he’s got the raw material so it’s all about how you keep finding out and keep answering these constant questions that are being thrown at you.

“Since the England series, he has looked the part,” Ashwin added.

Hoping Siraj can come out and bowl tomorrow: Ashwin on bowler’s hamstring injury

Mohammed Siraj is tough customer, who will do everything in his might to get back onto the field after sustaining a hamstring injury on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa.

Siraj was seen in pain after bowling the penultimate delivery of his fourth over during the South African innings. He immediately felt his hamstring and later hobbled off the field along with the medical staff.

Speaking to media after stumps, Ravichandran Ashwin was first asked about the fitness of in-form pacer Mohammad Siraj, who left the field immediately after what appeared like a hamstring injury.

“The medical staff are assessing him overnight and obviously it is very immediate. So initially what they do with these injures is just ice and they see for the next hour or two and I’m hoping with the history that Siraj has, he will definitely come out and give his best,” said Ashwin.