We can go from strength-to-strength now: Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan has said he and his teammates should not get too carried away with their emphatic victory at Southampton (Source: AP)

Still savouring his first taste of Test success, England pacer Chris Jordan has said he and his teammates should not get too carried away with their emphatic victory over India at Southampton and must stay grounded.

England can go from “strength-to-strength” after finally returning to winning ways in Test cricket, he said.

“It was a great win, one we really needed to get back into the series. Hopefully we can go from strength-to-strength now,” Jordan told Sky Sports.

“But everything just clicked in that last Test. We won every single session and it was a fairly emphatic win in the end. Honours are even now, we will just be looking to build on that last game…We mustn’t get too carried away with the style of victory we had, we must stay grounded and do the basics well,” he added.

Alastair Cook’s side ended their 10-Test winless drought at Southampton.

Having made his debut in the drawn at Lord’s against Sri Lanka at the start of the summer, Jordan was part of a side that were hammered at Headingley by the same opponents. He was not included in the first two Tests against India, but was back in the line-up in the third Test, which England won to level the five-match series 1-1.

“I think it was coming,” Jordan said about the emphatic result.

“It is one moment I will never ever forget. It’s a taste that I want for a very long time, and it makes you hungry for more,” said Jordan.

With James Anderson doing the damage first time around and Moeen Ali then spinning England to success on the final day, Jordan was left to play a supporting role with the ball.

“It didn’t come out as good as I would have liked it to in the first innings. But that happens,” he admitted. “In the second innings I bounced back quite nicely, bowling quite a nice, testing spell on the fourth evening. I could have had a couple of wickets in that spell,” he said.

Jordan has already shown off his all-round talents during his brief Test career, making useful contributions with the bat in the Sri Lanka series. He has also shown his abilities as a slip catcher in his solitary appearance against India so far, taking a superb one-handed catch at slip off Moeen to remove Cheteshwar Pujara on the fourth evening.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App