‘We can call them chokers…They come close and then choke,’ says Kapil Dev post India’s T20 World Cup exit

Former India World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev has says the current team can be termed as chokers owing to their recent track record in knockout games at the world tournaments. The men in blue’s 10-wicket defeat to England on Thursday marked their fifth knockout defeat in the last six World Cups (T20 & ODIs).

“Yes, we can call them chokers. That’s okay. They come close and then choke,” Kapil Dev said on ABP News.

The 63-year-old however, added that the fans should not be harsh about the team’s performance in the semifinal. “I agree, India played bad cricket, but we cannot be overly critical based on just one game,” he said.

India last won an ICC tournament back in 2013 when they beat England to claim the Champions Trophy. Since then, they have qualified for the knockout stages of the 2014 T20 World Cup (final), 2015 ODI World Cup (semifinal), 2016 T20 World Cup (semifinal), 2017 Champions Trophy (final), 2019 ODI World Cup (semifinal), 2021 World Test Championship Final, the 2022 T20 World Cup (semifinal), and lost all of them.

Speaking on the same, former England captain Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports, “India’s issues have been ICC events really. They have been going around beating everyone, with a variety of players, they have rotated and rested. But the truth is that they have played some timid cricket in world events, like almost gone into their shell. They definitely played some fearful cricket in the last World Cup, especially in the powerplays.”