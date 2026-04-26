We are waiting for MS Dhoni’s word: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

As Chennai Super Kings continue to miss the presence of MS Dhoni in the middle, head coach Stephen Fleming has said they are waiting to hear from him and has said the former captain has had a setback with his calf-injury.

Ahead of the season opener, CSK had revealed that Dhoni has been ruled out of action for the first two weeks. Since then, Dhoni underwent a fitness test, cleared it and joined the team to the away trips to Hyderabad and Mumbai. However, despite travelling with the team and practicing regularly, Dhoni has stayed away from the dugout on match days.