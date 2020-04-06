‘We are still in the middle of a fight, not an occasion to burst crackers,’ says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir. (File) Gautam Gambhir. (File)

As appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation lit candles and torches at their balconies on Sunday. It was to show solidarity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, contrary to PM’s ‘diya jaalo’ appeal, many people were seen bursting fire crackers across India.

As the clock struck 9, people across India switched off lights at their houses and gathered in balconies to light candles, torches, diyas to defeat the ‘darkness’ of the coronavirus. People, however, resorted to bursting fire crackers and at many places Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played.

INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight

Not an occasion to burst crackers ! #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 5, 2020

The move irked former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir as he took to twitter,” INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight. Not an occasion to burst crackers!”

Gambhir has pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh more to the Delhi Government for procurement of medical equipment and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

In a letter, Gambhir said: “It is stated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that funds are needed to meet the growing demand for medical equipment in several Delhi Government hospitals.”

“In addition to Rs 50 lakh which I pledged two weeks ago, I would further like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MP LAD to your kind office with the hope that the said amount would be useful in the procurement of equipment for medical staff and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

CM @ArvindKejriwal & his Dy say funds are needed. Though their massive egos didn’t allow them to take 50 L from my LAD fund earlier, I pledge 50 L more so that innocents don’t suffer! 1 CR would at least solve urgent need for masks & PPE kits for days Hope they prioritize Delhi pic.twitter.com/b1ve6gkWOZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 6, 2020

Beside Gambhir, former India player Irfan Pathan and spinner R Ashwin also raised concerns over people firing crackers at the time when the entire world is fighting the pandemic.

Pathan tweeted,” It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona” While Ashwin who has changed his twitter handle name to ‘lets stay indoors India’, tweeted,” But I really do wonder where all these people bought their crackers from and of course ( when is the most important Q) !!”

Cricketers including Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar lit lamp at their balconies to show solidarity to the cause.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.