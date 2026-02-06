‘We are not hurt … but it is not good for game’: Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on IND-PAK tensions

“We are not hurt. But it is not good for the game,” this was Pakistan captain Salman Agha’s response when asked about the recent tensions between his team and India in the past two big events. Last year India had refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy and six months later when they faced off in the Asia Cup in the UAE, Suryakumar & Co had refused to shake hands with Pakistan players.

The three matches that they contested in the Asia Cup saw a tense atmosphere in the middle and in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s government has already taken a stand to not take the field against India on February 15 at Colombo.

Given the tensions, all the talk in the build up to the fixtures have been mostly around the off-field tensions. And speaking specifically on the handshake episode, Agha said, “We are not hurt. But it is not good for the game. I can say that with my chest open. Growing up as kids, we have all looked up to cricketers. We are role models and if we behave like this, kids will pick up these things. This should not happen in sports,” Agha said on the eve of the World Cup opening match against The Netherlands on Saturday.

The cloud of uncertainty around the India vs Pakistan fixture next week has also had a dominos effect in Sri Lanka, where hotels are facing cancellations. With thousands expected to land in Colombo, the tourism industry has been eagerly awaiting the fixture, but it has left a bad taste in their mouth. In the past Sri Lanka have played a huge role in international cricket returning to Pakistan and Agha said they have three matches to give their best. “They have supported us before. But, Sri Lanka has three games. In the past their fans have turned up in numbers to support and this time also they can come and watch us play and we will entertain them,” Agha said.

In a 15-odd minute interaction, the majority of the questions that Agha took was around the India vs Pakistan fixture which the latter is boycotting as things stand. In case Pakistan stick to their stance, they will miss out on two points and that makes their remaining three fixtures against the Netherlands, USA and Namibia as must-win matches to go through to the Super 8 stage.

With any slip-up having the potential to ruin their qualification chances for the next round as not turning up against India will dent their net run-rate also, pressure is already on Pakistan before they take the field. But Agha put up a brave face. “Because we are not playing India there is no pressure of having to win all the matches. It is a World Cup, and you come here to win all the matches. So it doesn’t bring any additional pressure. We have done our preparation and it is time to execute it rather than worrying about external factors,” said Agha while confirming he will bat at No 3 in the tournament.

There is one element that Pakistan would be keeping their fingers crossed – the unpredictability of the Colombo weather. Though this is supposed to be a dry season in the Island nation, the past week has seen heavy rain in the capital city. After arriving in Colombo, Pakistan’s lone warm-up fixture against Ireland was washed-out on Wednesday evening at the Singhalese Sports Club because of heavy rain. The forecast for Saturday has predictions of rain in the afternoon and with this being a 11 AM start on Saturday, Pakistan will be keeping their fingers crossed. Even for the week ahead, where Pakistan are scheduled to play USA on Tuesday in the night fixture, the weather doesn’t look all that promising.

“The weather is not in our control. As a team we are not talking about it. Our focus has been on executing our plans rather than looking at weather and net run-rate. If we win three games we will go through. There is no need to worry about net run-rate then,” Agha said.

Having come together as a group, in the recent months Pakistan have shown signs of improvement in the format. However, doubts still remain about them. In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, they lost to USA in a Super Over which ultimately pushed them to the exit door after India defeated them in a low-scoring thriller. The Netherlands, one of the stronger teams among Associates, has pulled-off upset wins in the past and Agha said it is important for his team to bring their A-game into play straightaway.

“It is very important we start on a strong note. Since we don’t play them regularly, you don’t know their weaknesses and strengths. So we have to bring the A-game and get the job done,” Agha said.