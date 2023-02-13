We are happy with the players we have picked: MI mentor Jhulan Goswami after WPL auction

Mumbai Indians secured the services of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crores as well as England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt for a huge 3.2 crore in the recently-concluded Women’s IPL auction in Mumbai on Monday.

“I was never this nervous on match days,” Jhulan Goswami the bowling coach and mentor of Mumbai said in a press conference after the match.

“We had planned for certain cricketers and at the end of the day we are happy with the players we have picked,” she added.

Legendary India cricketer and Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj said she was also thrilled with the squad she and her team had put together during the auction.

Gujarat picked Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for Rs 3.2 crore and two-time T20 World Cup winner Beth Mooney for Rs two crore besides India player Harleen Deol.

“My team and I are thrilled to leave the table feeling delighted with the squad we have put together. With all our bases covered, from here onwards we begin our preparation for the upcoming tournament,” said Mithali.

Before the auction, Jonathan Batty, Delhi Capital’s head coach had said, “I am honoured (to be part of the auction). Women’s sports globally can change after what we witness in Mumbai. Great time to be a women’s cricketer or be involved in women’s cricket.”

“If you look at the impact that IPL had on men’s cricket when that was formed, I think we are going to see the same for the women’s game. Women’s cricket has been growing remarkably over the last 2-3 years. But this really is a gamechanger,” he added.

Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the inaugural WPL auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore on Monday. The second costliest player from India is all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore.

The hard-hitting Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, the star of the T20 World Cup win against Pakistan on Sunday, were picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.20 crore respectively. All-rounders Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh laughed their way to the bank with Rs 1.90 crore deals each offered by MI and RCB respectively.

Yastika Bhatia, who opened the batting with Shafali Verma against Pakistan, went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5 crore.

The two other Indians who got crore-plus deals were Renuka Thakur (bought by RCB at Rs 1.5 crore) and Devika Vaidya (bought by UP Warriorz at Rs 1.4 crore).